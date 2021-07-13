Lakeside Park Carousel to reopen this week
The Lakeside Park Carousel is reopening.
On Friday the popular spot will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
There will be intermittent breaks throughout the day for enhanced cleaning and masks will be required for all users except for children under the age of 10.
Traditionally there is an opening ceremony, but there will not be a big event this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Staff will not be accepting payments at the carousel, instead a donation box will be set up to limit coins changing hands.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR July 13 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is driving the decline in vaccinations? France's President Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated. Do we need to do something similar? Covid booster shots? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Shelby Knox
-
view from the drive thru - It's Fry Dayview from the drive thru - fry day