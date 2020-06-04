Lakeside Park pavilion officials renamed in Neil Peart's honour
It's official - the Lakeside Park Pavilion has a new name.
Henceforth, it will be known as the Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park.
The name change was done to honour the late drummer and lyricist of Rush who grew up locally and penned an ode to the area.
Peart died in early January of this year after a battle with brain cancer.
He was 67.
