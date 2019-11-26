Lancaster bunny found safe and sound
Two weeks ago, we told you the story of the stuffed bunny that fell from Hamilton's famed Lancaster Bomber somewhere over the Burlington area.
Well the good luck charm, has been found.
It all started when Jim Magginis, an RAF flight navigator, went for a ride on the bomber and brought along his lucky talisman Bunny.
It was an ill fated flight for Bunny when Jim unwittingly put Bunny down near a small opening in the planes gun turret and the plush animal was sucked out.
But yesterday, two HVAC technicians called to do a repair on the roof of CAMA Woodlands Long Term Care Home in Burlington found Bunny safe and sound, sitting on some duct work .
One of the two had been following the story in the news, and instantly knew it was the Lancaster Bunny.
5PM
They caught the poop thrower. Property owners who fail to shovel sidewalk snow get cold shoulder in Vancouver's bylaw court. The Late Roundtable with Bill Janzen and Sean Polden
4PM
We have a Special weather statement in effect for our region, Tom talks to Wainfleet Mayor Kevin Gibson, Wainfleet fire chief tweeted “Winds have begun to pick up along the Lakeshore. Please have your 72 hour kit prepared and if necessary an evacuation plan in place” Mayor Jim Diodati on the MTO & Thorold Tunnel meeting. Police charge mom and student after weapons brought to school. Dale King found not guilty in shooting death of 19 year old Brock Student Yosif Al-Hasnawi
3PM
Do you think Calgary should fire their Head Coach? The latest on the Bill Peters situation with Rod Mawhood. YOUR calls. Meanwhile, Ex-MLB player Aubrey Huff teaching sons to use guns in case Bernie Sanders becomes president. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to travel to D.C. as sources say new NAFTA ratification agreement close