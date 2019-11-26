Lancaster bunny found safe and sound



Two weeks ago, we told you the story of the stuffed bunny that fell from Hamilton's famed Lancaster Bomber somewhere over the Burlington area.

Well the good luck charm, has been found.

It all started when Jim Magginis, an RAF flight navigator, went for a ride on the bomber and brought along his lucky talisman Bunny.

It was an ill fated flight for Bunny when Jim unwittingly put Bunny down near a small opening in the planes gun turret and the plush animal was sucked out.

But yesterday, two HVAC technicians called to do a repair on the roof of CAMA Woodlands Long Term Care Home in Burlington found Bunny safe and sound, sitting on some duct work .

One of the two had been following the story in the news, and instantly knew it was the Lancaster Bunny.