Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60

Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including ``The Wire,'' ``Fringe'' and the ``John Wick'' franchise, has died.

He was 60.

Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall taciturn and elegant men of distinction.

He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series ``The Wire,'' where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department.

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King's film ``One Night in Miami.''