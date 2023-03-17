Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including ``The Wire,'' ``Fringe'' and the ``John Wick'' franchise, has died.
He was 60.
Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall taciturn and elegant men of distinction.
He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series ``The Wire,'' where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department.
He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King's film ``One Night in Miami.''