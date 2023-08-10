Lane closure on QEW Niagara bound over Burlington Skyway bridge Friday night

A heads up that there is a lane closure on the QEW Fort Erie bound tonight.

The Ministry of Transportation says one lane heading into Niagara will be closed starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, August 11th, until Saturday, August 12th at 10 a.m.

A full closure of the lanes was originally scheduled for tonight, however was changed to just rotating lane closures.

The next full closure of the Niagara bound lanes is next Friday, August 18th.