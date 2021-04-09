Lane closures on Rymal Road East beginning Monday

In order to safely complete the installation of a large diameter concrete storm sewer across Rymal Rd. E., the DESO Construction Limited will impose lane closures and lane restrictions between Nebo Rd. and Dartnall Rd., beginning Monday, April 12, 2021 for approximately two weeks.

The project is expected to wrap up by late April 2021, weather permitting.

The scope of work includes removals of roadway surface, large trench excavations, installation of concrete storm sewer across Rymal Rd., supporting of several existing utilities, mechanical bedrock breaking, backfilling of the trench and general restorations.

Motorists can expect traffic delays at this time.

This will impact HSR Route 44 Rymal, Route 22 Upper Ottawa, Red Hill Business Park Trans-Cab and ATS/DARTS service in the area. Please leave extra time for travel in this area or take an alternative route to your destination if possible.

Details are available at: www.hamilton.ca/hsrdetours

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists for their patience as these important infrastructure improvements are completed.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON