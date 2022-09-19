Lane restrictions on a portion of northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway beginning Tuesday

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton will close the northbound merging lane on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) from Greenhill Ave to the King St E beginning Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for approximately one month in order to complete stormwater management pond maintenance at a pond along the parkway.



The northbound Greenhill Ave on-ramp to the RHVP will also be fully closed on weekdays for the duration of the project but will reopen each weekend to traffic.



The scope of work includes collecting and hauling sediment that has settled at the bottom of the stormwater management pond to a nearby waste facility. By removing the sand, dirt, silt and other pollutants that run off the parkway into the stormwater management pond, crews are able to make improvements to the quality of the stormwater that is discharged to the natural environment, and also to the pond’s capacity to accept runoff.

Motorists travelling northbound on the RHVP may experience minor delays during rush hour. A detour route will be in place around the Greenhill Ave on-ramp closure.

HSR will not be impacted as a result of this work.



The City of Hamilton thanks motorists for their patience as we complete these important routine maintenance activities.

QUICK FACTS:

A stormwater management pond is built infrastructure that supports the natural environment and protects our waterways.

Stormwater runs off of buildings, roads, driveways and sidewalks throughout our community collecting dirt, litter and other pollutants before draining into stormwater ponds. Pollutants attach themselves to sand, dirt, silt and other sediments that settle to the bottom of the pond while the cleaner water leaves the stormwater pond to flow into our watercourses.

Stormwater ponds also provide flood protection and require annual inspections and routine sediment removal to ensure optimal performance is maintained.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON