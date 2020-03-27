Lane restrictions on McLeod Rd. due to watermain break



A water main break is causing slowdowns this morning on McLeod Road in Niagara Falls.

The city says due to the extensive restoration work that must be undertaken to repair the watermain, McLeod Rd. will experience lane restrictions and water interruptions between Ailanthus Ave. and Stanley Ave. for approximately 6 to 8 hours.

Emergency access will be available.

The city adds residents in the area mayfind their water may be slightly discolored and off taste after the interruption, this will disappear shortly after resuming use of the water.

Running your cold water tap only, will help resolve the problem.

