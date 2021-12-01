Large affordable housing build planned for Geneva St. property

More affordable housing units may be on the way in St. Catharines.

The city has authorized the sale of surplus land at 230 Geneva Street for $1.35 million to Penn Terra Group Ltd.

The development plan for the site includes a nine-storey building with 180 rental units and one, four-storey building with 32, two-bedroom townhomes.

The affordable housing portion of the development will consist of the 32 townhomes, which will be sold at 10 per cent below the average purchase price of a resale unit in the

regional market area, and 60 rental units rented at 80 per cent of average market rents for a unit in the regional market area.

Average market rents are based on annual enumerations within the local housing market as conducted by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

included in the plan is also 19,000 square feet of commercial space could be developed on the site, alongside three community gardens.

If all the approvals go ahead construction could begin as early as May 2023.