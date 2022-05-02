Large drone carrying firearms found in tree in southwestern Ontario

Provincial police say they're investigating after a large drone carrying handguns was found stuck in a tree in southwestern Ontario.

Lambton County OPP say the drone was found on Friday near Port Lambton, Ont., in a tree along the St. Clair River, which runs between Canada and the United States.

Police say a bag attached to the drone contained 11 handguns.

Force spokesman Jamie Bydeley says in an email that the handguns found were mostly the kind that are prohibited in Canada.

He says the firearms likely came from the United States.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

