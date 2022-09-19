Large house fire in Grimsby this morning
A large house fire in Grimsby this morning has been put out by firefighters.
Fire crews remain on the scene of the early morning house fire in Grimsby at a home in the area of Park Road and Main Street.
Main street or Highway 8 --- is closed ---heading into Grimsby at Bartlett due to the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
Hope everyone got out safe. ❤️ I woke up to loud bangs and bright lights - looked out my window the flames were so high. #townofgrimsby #firefighters💛 pic.twitter.com/5AexZloIro— Courtney Low (@clow8EE) September 19, 2022