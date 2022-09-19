iHeartRadio
Large house fire in Grimsby this morning

A large house fire in Grimsby this morning has been put out by firefighters.

Fire crews remain on the scene of the early morning house fire in Grimsby at a home in the area of Park Road and Main Street. 

Main street or Highway 8 --- is closed ---heading into Grimsby at Bartlett due to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

 

