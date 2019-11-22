Large quantity of gemstones stolen in Niagara-on-the-Lake
Police are investigating after a large number of gemstones were stolen from a car in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
It was on Tuesday of this week officers were called to a home in the area of Warner and Tanbark Roads for a report of a theft from a vehicle.
Investigation has revealed that a large quantity of gemstones were stolen from the vehicle.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 dial option 4, Badge #9040
