Large quantity of gemstones stolen in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police are investigating after a large number of gemstones were stolen from a car in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It was on Tuesday of this week officers were called to a home in the area of Warner and Tanbark Roads for a report of a theft from a vehicle.

Investigation has revealed that a large quantity of gemstones were stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 dial option 4, Badge #9040