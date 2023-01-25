iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Large watermain break in St. Catharines


watermain break

St. Catharines city crews are working on repairing a large watermain break at the corner of Niagara Street and Parnell Road.

Officials say it may result in water service disruptions for some, and even loss of pressure in the surrounding area.

They are asking residents to be patient as crews make the repair.

12

Latest Audio