Large watermain break in St. Catharines
St. Catharines city crews are working on repairing a large watermain break at the corner of Niagara Street and Parnell Road.
Officials say it may result in water service disruptions for some, and even loss of pressure in the surrounding area.
They are asking residents to be patient as crews make the repair.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 25th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ashley Waters - Relationship Manager, Scouts Canada
Laura Ip - St. Catharines Councillor
-
-