Last call to support 'Help Kids Shine' campaign in support of Niagara Children's Centre

Time is running out if you want to donate to our 'Help Kids Shine' campaign in support of the Niagara Children's Centre.

The annual campaign, raising funds and awareness, will wrap up tomorrow.

Throughout the month of May, campaign ambassadors, cabinet chairs, and Centre staff were featured through on-air interviews on 610 CKTB, to showcase the work and impact of services that take place at the Centre.

Our goal this year is to raise $300,000.