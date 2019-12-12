Last chance to catch a Santa Parade in Niagara this weekend

You have one last chance to take in a Santa Claus parade in Niagara this weekend.

Niagara-on-the-Lake will host a parade on Saturday December 14th at 11am.

It will start at the corner of of King and Centre Streets, turn right on Castlereagh, then left on Wellington, left again on Byron, left on Simcoe and end on Queen St.

A few hours later at 1pm, Pelham will hold its parade.

It starts at Bethany Christian Reformed Church on Balfour Street, heads to Canboro Road, to Church Street, then to Centennial Park.