Last chance to catch a Santa Parade in Niagara this weekend
You have one last chance to take in a Santa Claus parade in Niagara this weekend.
Niagara-on-the-Lake will host a parade on Saturday December 14th at 11am.
It will start at the corner of of King and Centre Streets, turn right on Castlereagh, then left on Wellington, left again on Byron, left on Simcoe and end on Queen St.
A few hours later at 1pm, Pelham will hold its parade.
It starts at Bethany Christian Reformed Church on Balfour Street, heads to Canboro Road, to Church Street, then to Centennial Park.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down