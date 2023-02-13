Last chance to get seats from the Jack in St. Catharines

St. Catharines history buffs have one last chance to grab a bench seat from the Jack.

The city is selling the bench seats from the Jack Gatecliff Arena for $150 plus taxes and fees.

Sales will close at noon on Friday.

Each bench weighs about 30 pounds and must be picked up from the Garden City Arena Saturday March 4th.

You can choose the colour and whether you want a wall or ground mount bench.

Find more information and purchase seats at stcatharines.ca/GatecliffSeats.