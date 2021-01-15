Last day for feedback on St. Catharines' Transportation Master Plan

Today is the last day for St. Catharines residents to have a say on what moves them.

The deadline for feedback on the city's Transportation Master Plan is 5 p.m. today.

The plan acts as a guide for transportation facilities and routes used by drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and public transit users.

A public information session was held on December 3, but the full video is still available on the city's YouTube page.

A survey is available at engagestc.ca/tmp