Last day for feedback on St. Catharines' Transportation Master Plan
Today is the last day for St. Catharines residents to have a say on what moves them.
The deadline for feedback on the city's Transportation Master Plan is 5 p.m. today.
The plan acts as a guide for transportation facilities and routes used by drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and public transit users.
A public information session was held on December 3, but the full video is still available on the city's YouTube page.
