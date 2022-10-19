Last day of racing at Fort Erie Race Track and fan appreciation day announced

The Fort Erie Race Track has announced its last day of racing.

The closing day for this year's racing season will be held Monday, October 24 beginning at 12:25 p.m.

The event will also be fan appreciation day, with fans receiving free Fort Erie programs, and prizes will be given away between the races.

There will also be a mandatory payout of over $11,000 in the Jackpot hi5 pool in the final race on Monday.

Fort Erie cancelled racing on Tuesday, October 18 for the safety of the horses and riders, when persistent rain left the track in unfavourable racing conditions.