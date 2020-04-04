Last day to buy cannabis at local stores

Ontario will force more businesses to close in the province to stem the spread of COVID-19, and hopefully save more lives.

The new closures will take effect at 11:59 p-m tonight and will include all industrial construction except for essential projects such as hospitals.

The new list of essential services features 44 categories, down from 74 released less than two weeks ago.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, utilities, public transit, taxis and animal care services all remain open.

Cannabis shops, however, are being closed, with only the province's online sales portal remaining open.

