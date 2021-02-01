Last day to submit videos for Choir Nation's sing-along for Niagara Health
Today is the last day to be part of a big 'thank you' project for Niagara Health.
Choir Nation is putting together a video featuring people from across the region singing 'A Little Help From My Friends' by the Beatles in honour of frontline health care workers.
To submit your take on the tune, go to Choir Nation's Facebook or Twitter page, put some headphones in, and record yourself singing along.
Videos can be sent to todd.green@choirnation.ca once you are finished.
The submitted videos will then be compiled into one big virtual choir.
Our video for @niagarahealth is ready! We invite you to say thanks to frontline healthcare workers!— Choir Nation (@ChoirNationCa) January 11, 2021
1) record yourself singing along - wear headphones so the video sound doesn't leak out.
2) send video to todd.green@choirnation.ca https://t.co/U6LlnLA4s0 cc @610CKTB @ShelbyAKnox
