Last day to submit videos for Choir Nation's sing-along for Niagara Health

CKTB - NEWS - Choir Nation

Today is the last day to be part of a big 'thank you' project for Niagara Health.

Choir Nation is putting together a video featuring people from across the region singing 'A Little Help From My Friends' by the Beatles in honour of frontline health care workers.

To submit your take on the tune, go to Choir Nation's Facebook or Twitter page, put some headphones in, and record yourself singing along.

Videos can be sent to todd.green@choirnation.ca once you are finished.

The submitted videos will then be compiled into one big virtual choir.

 

