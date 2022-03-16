Last minute meeting will be held tomorrow to try to avoid Ontario college strike, including at NC

A last minute meeting will be held to try avoid a strike at Ontario's colleges on Friday.

Both parties will meet tomorrow to try to reach a deal prior to the strike deadline at 12.01 a.m. Friday, March 18th.

The union says it is willing to extend the strike deadline if 'real progress is made' during the talks.

The staff that could strike by Friday includes 16,000 professors, instructors, librarians and counsellors.

The potential escalation comes after faculty staff across Ontario rejected a final offer on Feb. 17th.

A work-to-rule campaign has been underway since December.

Officials from the College Employer Council have told union officials they are prepared to negotiate into the weekend and there is 'no reason to cause harm to the students'.

"It is entirely unnecessary for the Union to put the students through a walkout and we trust that the Union will withdraw its threats and return to bargaining."

The union says it wants better job security for faculty who are on partial-load contracts, increased time allowed to evaluate students, more prep time for online learning, a stop to contracting out counsellors and other faculty work, and to hire full-time academic librarians.