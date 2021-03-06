Last weekend of stay-at-home order for Toronto and Peel

The province is lifting stay-at-home orders next week in the only three regions where they remain in place.

Toronto and Peel Region will move to the strictest ``grey lockdown'' category when they transition back to the colour-coded COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

That will allow non-essential retailers to open with restrictions, but other businesses such as restaurants and gyms will remain closed.

North Bay will move to the red zone, the second most restrictive level of pandemic measures.