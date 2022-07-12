Late Niagara winemaker honoured with award

Late Niagara winemaker, Paul Pender, has been honoured by his peers.

Pender, who died in Feb., was the well-known head winemaker for Tawse Winery.

The Wine Growers Canada awarded Pender the Karl Kaiser Canadian Winemaker Award this week.

The award was created in 2018 to celebrate great Canadian winemakers, in honour of the legacy of the late Karl Kaiser.

“With roughly 20 vintages, and an impressive list of awards, Paul has crafted beautiful Canadian wines. His service to winemaking, his skills and talents, his passion and innovation, have all played a big part in not only helping create a love for wine, but also placing Canada on the world map of great wines.”

Pender, 54, was murdered earlier this year at his cottage in Selkirk by a man he did not know.

31-year-old Bradley House is facing murder charges.

