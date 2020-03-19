Late night show hosts try to continue their shows despite social distancing
Some late night TV hosts are doing what they can to return to air to offer some levity in a dark time.
Conan O'Brien announced he will bring his talk show back on Monday, March 30th.
His staff will still be working from home, he'll be filming on an iPhone, and his guests will call in via Skype.
He warns it 'won't be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt.'
Stephen Colbert has also been delivering his monologues from home - so far he has broadcast from his back porch, his bathtub, and from beside his backyard fire pit.
I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020
