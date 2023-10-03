Latest COVID-19 vaccine available to high risk Niagara residents

The latest COVID-19 vaccine is now available to high-risk individuals in Niagara.

Niagara Region Public Health says the recently approved Spikevax (Moderna) XBB COVID-19 vaccine offers better protection from the more recent variants circulating in the region.

The vaccine is available for high-risk individuals including those over the age of 65, residents and staff of congregate living settings, all children six months to four years old, pregnant individuals, First Nation, Inuit or Métis individuals and their household members, everyone six months of age and older with underlying health conditions.

Public Health will be running a vaccination program for long-term care and retirement home residents over the coming weeks.

Public Health says an XBB COVID-19 dose is recommended for everyone six months of age and older as long as it has been at least six months since they were last vaccinated or infected with COVID-19.

Appointments can be booked on the Province's COVID-19 Vaccine portal.

More information https://www.niagararegion.ca/health/covid-19/vaccination/clinic-schedule.aspx