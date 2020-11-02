Latest list of people charged with impaired driving in Niagara released

Seven people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police releasing the names of those charged between October 26th and November 1st, 2020.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Carl H. DUNN 56 years, Niagara Falls

Christopher M. HUNERMUND 38 years, Niagara Falls

Joanne L. MCBRIDE 48 years, Grimsby

Kenneth R. CHUMIENSKI 36 years, Grimsby

Brandon D. COLE-TREMBLAY 26 years, St. Catharines

Travis J. P. DUNCAN 33 years, Pelham

Michael F. PALVETZIAN 33 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake