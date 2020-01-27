Latest on the coronavirus

Public health officials are waiting for results from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to confirm whether a Toronto man does in fact have the new coronavirus.

Officials announcing on the weekend, the man in his 50's returned from Wuhan, China this past week.

Public health officials are trying to track down some of his fellow passengers who were within a two metre radius of the man on his China Southern Airlines flight.

Canada's chief public health officer says she believes there will be more cases ``imported into Canada'' because of global flight patterns, but she notes there's little risk of becoming infected here.

Meantime, China is now reporting 80 people have died from the coronavirus and there are 2,744 confirmed cases.