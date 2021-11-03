Latest provincial COVID-19 update includes 237 hospitalized patients and 5 new deaths
The latest COVID-19 update from the province includes 237 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital and 5 new deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 174 of the hospitalized patients, approximately 73 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Meanwhile 137 patients are being treated in the ICU today, including 60 unvaccinated patients, 6 partially vaccinated people, and 12 fully vaccinated patients.
Health officials are also confirming 378 new COVID-19 cases today.
-
$15 min wage effective January 1 - GNCCMatt talks to Hugo Chesshire, Director of Policy & Government Relations, GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce) regarding yesterdays announcement that starting Jan 1 minimum wage will be set at $15
-
Facebook to delete/shutdown face-recognition systemMatt talks to Carmi Levy Tech Analyst about facebook claiming to end the use of facial recognition software
-
Decriminalizing small amounts of drugs - BCMatt talks to Talia Storm, Director StreetWorks Services at Positive Living about B.C. requesting federal approval to decriminalize small amounts of drugs. Is this the right approach, would Niagara follow suit?