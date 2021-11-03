Latest provincial COVID-19 update includes 237 hospitalized patients and 5 new deaths

The latest COVID-19 update from the province includes 237 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital and 5 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 174 of the hospitalized patients, approximately 73 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 137 patients are being treated in the ICU today, including 60 unvaccinated patients, 6 partially vaccinated people, and 12 fully vaccinated patients.

Health officials are also confirming 378 new COVID-19 cases today.