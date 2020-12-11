Latest R.I.D.E. in Niagara nets one impaired driver
A R.I.D.E checkpoint set up in Port Colborne and St. Catharines earlier this week netted police one impaired driver and another driver slapped with a one 7-day licence suspension.
In total, the two checkpoints stopped approximately 600 vehicles and had a total of 17 drivers asked for a sample of their breath for analysis.
Several tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic related offences as well as one driver who received a ticket for having cannabis readily available to them.
-
GHFD | Adam Morris - from CNTNR (Container Inc.)Chrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Morris - from CNTNR (Container Inc.)
-
GHFD | Tim Deelstra - United Food and Commercial Workers 175Chrissy Sadowski Speaks with Tim Deelstra - United Food and Commercial Workers 175
-
GHFD | Deb McLean - Learning Resource Teacher, Harriet Tubman School/Sarah McKie - School Council ChairChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Deb McLean - Learning Resource Teacher, Harriet Tubman School/Sarah McKie - School Council Chair