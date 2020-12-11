Latest R.I.D.E. in Niagara nets one impaired driver

A R.I.D.E checkpoint set up in Port Colborne and St. Catharines earlier this week netted police one impaired driver and another driver slapped with a one 7-day licence suspension.

In total, the two checkpoints stopped approximately 600 vehicles and had a total of 17 drivers asked for a sample of their breath for analysis.

Several tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic related offences as well as one driver who received a ticket for having cannabis readily available to them.