Latest update lists 495 people with COVID-19 being treated in Ontario's hospitals today

There are 495 people with COVID-19 being treated in Ontario's hospitals today.

It's an increase of 13 people since yesterday.

The latest update shows 326 patients are being treated outside the ICU. Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott says 292 patients, roughly 89 percent, are considered to be not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 169 people are being treated in the ICU. Provincial data shows 103 of those patients are unvaccinated, 8 are partially vaccinated, and 12 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Ontario officials are also announcing 807 new COVID-19 cases, with 628 of those infections attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Currently 77 percent of eligible people in the province have completed the two-shot vaccination series.