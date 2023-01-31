'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom ``Laverne & Shirley,'' has died.
Williams' family said in statement Monday that she died in Los Angeles Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75.
Williams credits included the films ``American Graffiti'' and ``The Conversation.''
But she was by far best known for playing the straitlaced Shirley Feeney on the ABC sitcom ``Laverne & Shirley.''
The show, a spinoff of ``Happy Days'' was one of the most popular shows on television in its prime. It ran from 1976 to 1983.
