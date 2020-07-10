Lawns get much needed rain but Niagara's heat warning continues

Overnight showers did little to ease the prolonged heatwave in Niagara.

Environment Canada's heat warning continues today as temperatures are expected in the low 30's today with the humidex in the low 40's.

A slightly cooler airmass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty and the conditions may persist for a few areas into Saturday.

Right now Saturday's high is expected to be 25 degrees celcius with a humidex of 34.

Weekened showers could make things a little more tolerable but by mid next week, temperatures are expected to go back into the 30's.



