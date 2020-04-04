Lawsuits launched in Humboldt Broncos crash

Several families have now initiated legal action in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash with the deadline arriving for lawsuits.

Sixteen people were killed, 13 others were hurt with life-altering injuries, when a transport truck ran a stop sign and collided with the team bus on April 6, 2018.

Michelle Straschnitzki, whose son Ryan is paralyzed from the chest down, says they need to make sure he's taken care of for the rest of his life.

The Straschnitzki's are suing several groups including the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan and the drivers of both vehicles.