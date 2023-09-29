Lawyer says ruling for injured migrant workers in Ontario 'significant'

An Ontario tribunal has ruled in favour of injured migrant workers seeking better compensation from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, finding that the board was not treating them appropriately.

The workers went to the tribunal to argue for better compensation after their loss-of-income benefits ran out after a maximum of 12 weeks.

The tribunal noted that the loss-of-earnings provisions of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act assumed that after three months, all workers could return to work either in Ontario or their home country, without taking into account workers' actual circumstances, such as whether they had recovered from their injury, were capable of working or finding a job.

The tribunal ruled that was not appropriate.

It said loss-of-earnings compensation ought to be based on migrant agricultural workers' ability to earn in their actual local labour market.

Leroy Thomas, one of the migrant workers in the case, says he is elated over the tribunal's decision.

He says he dislocated his spine after a fall at an Ontario farm in 2017 -- an injury that left him unable to continue his job.

Thomas says once he was repatriated back to Jamaica, he could not afford to continue medical treatment and was also unable to keep working as a barber there -- a job he held for years while not farming in Ontario.

Maryth Yachnin, Thomas's lawyer, described the tribunal's findings as ``significant.''

She says she expects other injured migrant workers could seek compensation in light of the ruling.

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board says it will be conducting a review of how claims for people in the federal Seasonal Agricultural Worker program are handled.