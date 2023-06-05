Lawyer wants Bernardo returned to maximum security prison

The lawyer representing the families of Paul Bernardo's murder victims says he should be returned to his maximum-security prison rather than remain in the medium-security facility he was recently moved to.



Tim Danson is also calling on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to the transfer in the first place.



Danson represents the relatives of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy.



He says he was informed last week that Bernardo, who had been serving a life sentence at the Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ontario, had been transferred to a medium-security facility in Quebec.



He says the Correctional Service of Canada refused to answer questions around the reason for the move, citing Bernardo's privacy rights.



Danson says that is unacceptable and leaves the victims' families without any answers.



The service issued a statement saying public safety is the main consideration behind all such decisions and noting Bernardo is still serving an indeterminate sentence with no end date.



Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he intends to raise the issue with the federal corrections commissioner, calling Bernardo's transfer shocking and incomprehensible.