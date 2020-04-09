Lawyers, advocate call for inmate release before COVID-19 spreads

The number of COVID-19 cases in prisons is rising, prompting Canada's criminal lawyers and an inmate advocacy group to ask federal and provincial governments to reduce the number of people in the institutions.

Cases jumped from 21 Tuesday to 42 on Thursday at institutions in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

At a prison in Mission, B.C., the number has increased to 14, while one person has the virus at the Pacific Regional Treatment Centre. The outbreak at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario has infected eight inmates.

Quebec has outbreaks at the Joliette Institution, where 10 prisoners have the virus, and at the Port-Cartier prison, where nine are sick.

The virus has also been diagnosed in 49 prison guards at Port-Cartier, Joliette and Donaconna institutions in Quebec and in Ontario's Grand Valley Institution.

The Criminal Lawyers' Association has sent out an affidavit for its 1,600 members to use in court from Dr. Aaron Orkin, a physician, epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto.