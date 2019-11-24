Layoffs loom as CN rail strike enters 6th day
Canada's biggest railway says temporary layoffs are likely at the Halifax port due to an ongoing strike by its workers.
The strike at Canadian National Railway is now into its 6th day.
Workers at other ports may also be vulnerable to temporary layoffs as the railway runs at 10 per cent capacity.
Last week CN confirmed job cuts as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand for railroad transportation, with a company source acknowledging 1,600 employees will be laid off from union and management positions.
About 3,200 CN rail workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, walked off the job early Tuesday morning over worries about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions.
The federal government has faced mounting pressure to resolve the strike as premiers and industry voice concerns about lost profits and a propane shortage in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes.
