Lays rolls out new flavours but Canadians won't get them
Lays Chips is out with their latest line of new flavours.
The 5 new flavours are based on iconic American dishes.
The kettle cooked New York style pizza features flavours from the Italian classic without having to be in Brooklyn.
There's also the Nashville hot chicken chip, the philly cheesesteak, the carnitas street taco and the chile relleno.
However, bad news for Canadians who like to taste test the new flavours, for right now they're only available in the U-S.
-
Niagara Folk Arts Festival Announces Summer 2020 Live EventsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre regarding Niagara Folk Arts Festival Summer 2020 Live Events
-
UPDATE - Icy Adoption/Foster CatsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Kevin Strooband – Executive Director Lincoln County Humane Society regarding Icy, ugliest dog in Niagara, adoption update
-
UPDATE - Some Positive News with Release of Latest Niagara Job NumbersChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Durrant – Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board regarding the latest Niagara job numbers