Lays rolls out new flavours but Canadians won't get them

Lays Chips is out with their latest line of new flavours.

The 5 new flavours are based on iconic American dishes.

The kettle cooked New York style pizza features flavours from the Italian classic without having to be in Brooklyn.

There's also the Nashville hot chicken chip, the philly cheesesteak, the carnitas street taco and the chile relleno.

However, bad news for Canadians who like to taste test the new flavours, for right now they're only available in the U-S.