LCBO and SkipTheDishes put a hold on plans

The LCBO is suspending its partnership with the food delivery app SkipTheDishes after several restaurant owners and Mayor John Tory voiced their concerns about the deal.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, the Crown corporation said, “effective end of day today, LCBO’s partnership with SkiptheDishes is paused until further notice.”

Last week, the LCBO and SkipTheDishes announced plans to launch a booze delivery service but resistance from local and provincial politicians as well as advocates for the restaurant industry managed to put the deal on ice for now.

Their argument was restaurants are already struggling with lockdown restrictions and are trying to make ends meet with alcohol sales and they just can't compete with LCBO pricing.

Toronto's mayor called the deal ill-timed.