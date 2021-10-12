LCBO donates $60,000 to Niagara College to establish new bursaries

The LCBO has donated more than $60,000 to Niagara College to establish a new 'LCBO Spirit of Inclusion Initiative Bursary'.

The bursary will provide financial support to students who self-identify as a woman from a diverse background currently under-represented in the beverage alcohol industry, including Black, Indirgenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) who are enrolled in the College’s beverage programs.

This fall, the first LCBO Spirit of Inclusion Initiative bursaries will be awarded to four students, one from each of the College’s beverage programs, to cover tuition and program costs.

“It is our responsibility to use our influence and resources to increase diverse representation and foster inclusion within the beverage alcohol industry,” said George Soleas, president and CEO, LCBO. “The Spirit of Inclusion Initiative is a holistic, long-term commitment to support diverse women looking to begin or advance their careers in the winery, brewery, and distillery fields. Its success relies on the strength of our incredible community and trade partners, and I am excited for the impact we will achieve together.”

“We thank the LCBO for their generous gift which will make it possible for many under-represented students in our beverage programs to achieve their dreams,” said Marc Nantel, vice president of Research and External Relations. “The LCBO’s Spirit of Inclusion Initiative Bursary demonstrates their commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion, while supporting student success. Both are core values at the heart of Niagara College.”



