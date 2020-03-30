LCBO stores closing on Mondays
LCBO stores across the province are closed today as part of a new initiative.
All stores will close on Mondays to allow more time to thoroughly clean and disinfect.
Reduced hours of operation are still in effect – LCBO stores will be open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday.
Officials are also asking customers to pay with debit or credit as much as possible to reduce cash handling.
The changes come as an employee at a Toronto store in the Allen Road and Rimrock area has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee last worked in-store on Friday, March 20th and is now recovering at home.
