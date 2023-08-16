LCBO warns subscribers to its promotional emails of data breach

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is warning subscribers to its promotional emails that their personal information may have been accessed by an ``unauthorized party.''

The Crown corporation says LCBO subscriber data including names and email addresses, dates of birth, postal codes and Aeroplan numbers may have been impacted.

The LCBO says the corporation was informed on Aug. 9 of the data breach at a third-party service provider named Conversion Digital, which the LCBO uses to send promotional emails.

It says in an email to subscribers that password and financial information including credit card and debit card information were not impacted by the breach.

The Crown corporation says it has notified the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario about the incident.

An unauthorized party embedded ``malicious code'' on the LCBO's website to gather customer information back in January forcing the corporation to disable customer access to its website and its mobile app, while it investigated.