LCHS adopted out more than 1000 pets in 2019

A banner year for adoptions at the Lincoln County Humane Society.

In 2019, nearly 1200 animals were adopted from the LCHS.

This number includes 782 cats, 285 dogs, and more than one hundred small animals (bunnies, guinea pigs, birds, etc.)

There are still many cats and dogs available at the LCHS. To see them, click here.

