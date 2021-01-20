LCHS dogs showcase artistic side in new fundraiser

Some of the adoptable dogs at the Lincoln County Humane Society are showcasing their artistic talent in the latest fundraiser.

Inspired by TikTok videos, the LCHS put water based paints and canvas inside plastic bags and encouraged the dogs to have some fun.

The result is 'Pup-casso active tongue paintings' by the dogs waiting for forever homes.

The artwork will be auctioned off to raise funds for the dogs in the shelter's care.