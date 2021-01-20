LCHS dogs showcase artistic side in new fundraiser
Some of the adoptable dogs at the Lincoln County Humane Society are showcasing their artistic talent in the latest fundraiser.
Inspired by TikTok videos, the LCHS put water based paints and canvas inside plastic bags and encouraged the dogs to have some fun.
The result is 'Pup-casso active tongue paintings' by the dogs waiting for forever homes.
The artwork will be auctioned off to raise funds for the dogs in the shelter's care.
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
-
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president