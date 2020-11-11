LCHS receives major PetSmart grant

The Lincoln County Humane Society announcing it has received a $30,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada.

The animal shelter says the grant is designed to keep people with their pets through times of crisis, such as: hospitalization, fleeing domestic abuse and experiencing homelessness.

The LCHS says as a result of the grant, they have partnered with other organizations that will provide up to one month of free boarding, for up to 40 pets belonging to individuals who are experiencing immediate crisis situations.

