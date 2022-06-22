LCHS says watch for sick skunks in Niagara

After Niagara Public Health announced that another skunk has tested positive for rabies you are being reminded to stay aware.

The Executive Director of the Lincoln County Humane Society says there have only been five positive cases in skunks across the province, and all five of them are from St. Catharines.

Kevin Strooband says people need to be watching out for sick animals and if they see one, call officials, "It is good for people to know what to look for and it's really if you see a skunk curled in a ball or not necessarily walking during the day, but if he is staggering during the day, or if he is somewhere where he shouldn't be, or has crusty eyes, or he is falling over, that is when you should be calling us."

Strooband says everyone should exercise caution around wild animals and make sure your pets are vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO STROOBAND TALKING WITH TOM