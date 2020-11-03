Le Chateau begins liquidation



The deals are beginning at Le Chateau.

The liquidation of the Montreal based chain is underway with discounts between 20 and 40 percent at all of its 121 stores across the country.

The 60 year old company went bankrupt after months trying to refinance or sell the struggling business.

The chain was started in the late 1950s by Herschel Segal, who went on to co-found DavidsTea.

In July, Davids Tea closed all 82 stores in Canada and is now focusing on online and grocery store sales.