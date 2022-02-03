Leader of the Islamic State group killed during an overnight raid carried out by U-S forces

The leader of the Islamic State group killed in a US special forces raid in northwest Syria was largely a mystery.

There are almost no known photos of the militant who took the name Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi when he became leader after his predecessor was hunted down by the Americans more than two years ago.

Al-Qurayshi was staying in a two-storey house in a town near the border with Turkey and first responders say the early morning raid killed 12 other people, including four women and six children.