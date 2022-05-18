Leaders of Ontario political parties spread out in effort to gather votes

The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are spreading out in search of votes as the election campaign moves past the halfway mark.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Hamilton today.

Ford is meeting with workers at Stelco, as he tried to position his party as the labour-friendly option yesterday as he touted an endorsement from another construction union

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will be in Kingston, Ont., to discuss her pharmacare plan before making campaign stops in Smiths Falls, Ont., and Ottawa.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be discussing affordability at an announcement in Toronto before campaigning in Burlington, Ont., and London, Ont.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will start his day with campaign stops in Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he believes his party has a shot at winning, before heading to Elora, Ont.

Ontario's election is set for June 2.