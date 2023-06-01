Leading Toronto mayoral candidates pause campaigns over alleged threat
A leading Toronto mayoral candidate has paused public events and another has temporarily closed his campaign office after a man allegedly threatened to shoot those running in the election.
Toronto police say they were called to a location in the city's east end for reports that a man made threatening remarks about the candidates and brandished what appeared to be a firearm.
Coun. Brad Bradford says his family and campaign team are safe, but his mayoral campaign is pausing public events until the suspect is caught.
Coun. Josh Matlow says his team has closed their campaign office until the suspect is caught, and he will not be attending an event scheduled for tonight.
Police say a 29-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for allegedly threatening bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.
